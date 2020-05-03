Russia registered two test systems to determine coronavirus immunity

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Two test systems determining whether an individual has the immunity to the new coronavirus infection have been registered in Russia, Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Two test systems have been registered on the territory of the Russian Federation to date, making it possible to determine whether an individual has his own coronavirus immunity against the coronavirus or not. That is, whether the individual faced this infection or whether has not yet obtained his own immunity," the Minister said.

He added that the Russian industry has boosted production volumes of pharmaceuticals that demonstrated efficiency in treating patients having the coronavirus infection.

"The pharmaceuticals that have already proven themselves in treating the coronavirus infection are used at present. The industry ramped up volumes, including [production] of drugs supplied from overseas," the Minister said. The Russian pharmaceutical business has started bringing to the market very quickly the developments they already had before, Murashko added.

Russia has also entered the stage of clinical trials of pharmaceuticals for import substitution, the Minister said. "We understand the number of disease cases worldwide. Not a single pharmaceutical industry and medical industry was able to prepare in advance," he added.