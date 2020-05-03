Victory Day celebration will take place when it is safe, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The full-scale celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War will take place when the epidemiological situation improves, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya-1’s "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show.

According to him, "on May 9, the president will lay flowers to the Eternal Flame memorial and address the Russian people." "This is a sacred holiday for our country and the president cannot do otherwise," Peskov pointed out, adding that Putin would participate in the Immortal Regiment event "one way or another."

When speaking about the flower-laying ceremony, the Kremlin spokesman noted that it would not be "a mass event." "There will be no violation of coronavirus restrictions," he emphasized.