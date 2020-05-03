Russians sent by evacuation flight from Thailand to Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 3. /TASS/. An evacuation flight from Thailand’s Phuket has landed at Platov Airport in Rostov-on-Don, Ural Airlines told TASS on Sunday.

"The flight from Phuket has arrived," the airline said.

On Saturday, a plane with 116 Russians onboard departed from Thailand to Yekaterinburg. This is another evacuation flight performed by the airline with the assistance of the Russian government, the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Communications.

Ural Airlines has carried out a total of seven evacuation flights from Thailand since April 12.

Russia fully halted regular and charter international flights since March 27 and airlines can only perform special flights to bring passengers back home. Earlier, Deputy Director General of Ural Airlines Alexander Zinovyev said the airline had carried out more than 80 flights to evacuate Russians from abroad.