Flight to evacuate Russians from Thailand arrives in St. Petersburg

ST.PETERSBURG, May 3. /TASS/. A flight by Russian airline Aeroflot to evacuate Russians stranded in Thailand over the coronavirus pandemic has arrived in St. Petersburg, according to Pulkovo Airport.

Flight SU275 departed from Phuket at 16:28 Moscow Time on May 2.

On Saturday, a flight from India also arrived in the city. According to the city’s authorities, more than 220 people have arrived by these two flights in St. Petersburg, while other passengers were taken to Moscow.

All those who arrived have to observe a 14-day quarantine.