Timely response to pandemic helps avoid high mortality, says health ministry

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Timely response to the coronavirus outbreak in Russia, including the setting up of additional beds for COVID-19 patients and measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, have helped to contain the disease and avoid high mortality, the Russian Ministry of Health told the Internet hotline launched by the government to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko earlier said that the coronavirus fatality rate in the country was less than 1% and was one of the lowest in the world.

"Russia contained the import of infectious diseases for a long time and was preparing to provide assistance. We had about a month, which enabled many regions to prepare a hospital base and equipment. When patients were admitted to hospitals, they received the proper medical care and did not have to wait, the way it was in Italy or in Spain, where doctors had to decide which patients will be hooked up ventilators," the report said.

Measures taken in Russia to prevent the spread of the disease also made it possible to contain the rapid growth in the number of infected people and reduce the burden on the healthcare system. "Russia had time to study the experience of other countries, especially our colleagues in China. Our specialists adopted the best experience, got acquainted with clinical recommendations. Preparations continued on many fronts, including the treatment base and the training of specialists," the ministry noted.

To date, a total of 124,054 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 15,013 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,222 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.