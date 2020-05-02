MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Up to 1,400 coronavirus patients in Russia are hooked up to ventilators, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in Nailya Asker-Zade’s documentary dubbed Dangerous Virus.

"We know about all patients who are hooked up to ventilators. The number stands between 1,000 and 1,400 at the moment. It includes those who are hooked up to ventilators in intensive care units," the minister pointed out.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, a total of 124,054 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 15,013 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,222 fatalities nationwide. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (62,648). Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.