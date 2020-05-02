Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries pass 6,300 - deputy mayor

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Another 608 coronavirus patients have recovered in Moscow, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,374, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told reporters.

"The number of recoveries is growing every day. A total of 608 people recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus recoveries has risen to 6,374," she said.

The deputy mayor added that doctors prescribed treatment depending on symptoms and the results of molecular genetic testing. According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical observation receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.