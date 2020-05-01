Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 84,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, May 1. /TASS/. More than 84,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on May 1, or by some 12,000 cases more than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 1, as many as 3,175,207 novel coronavirus cases and 224,172 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 84,771 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,403.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,461,404 and 138,200 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 26,764 and the number of deaths - by 2,239.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 1,291,917 and the number of deaths stands at 69,087. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 45,727 and the number of deaths - by 3,859.

The East Mediterranean region has 188,585 cases and 7,598 fatalities as of May 1. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 6,168 and the number of deaths - by 151.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,035,353), Spain (213,435), Italy (205,463), the United Kingdom (171,257), Germany (159,119), France (128,121), Turkey (120,204), Russia (114,431), Iran (94,640), and China (84,385).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.