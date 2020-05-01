Number of people who recovered after coronavirus in Moscow Region up by 28 to 458

MOSCOW, May 1. / TASS /. Another 28 people, according to the latest data, got better in the Moscow Region after being infected with the new coronavirus, the total number of people who got better rose to 458, the anti-coronavirus crisis center to combat the new coronavirus infection said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 28 people in the Moscow Region recovered after coronavirus. All of them were discharged after receiving a negative result for coronavirus infection. In total, doctors in the Moscow region have already cured 458 people," the report said.

The high alert mode in connection with the spread of coronavirus was introduced in the Moscow Region on March 13, and mass public events are prohibited. Then, on the evening of March 29, the Moscow Region began the universal self-isolation. Since April 15, a digital pass system has been introduced for transportation in the Moscow Region.

According to the crisis center, the Moscow region over the past day revealed 797 new cases of coronavirus. The total number of people infected in the region reached 12 507 people.