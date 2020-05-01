EgyptAir takes over 120 Russian from Cairo to Moscow

CAIRO, May 1. / TASS /. More than 120 Russians flew on Friday from Cairo to Moscow via EgyptAir , the head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Cairo, Yusup Abakarov told TASS on Friday.

"The 121 people boarded the plane, among them many ill people, there are elderly and pregnant women who were included in the list for departure for humanitarian reasons, everything went fine," he said.

The Egyptian national air carrier organized four flights on Friday, May 1, for its citizens who were stuck abroad due to the interruption of air traffic between the countries due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. There are plans to fly to Moscow and Washington DC, as well as two to Kiev, which is operated by the EgyptAir subsidiary AirCairo.

Russians stuck in Egypt, living in Moscow, St. Petersburg and cities located not far from the two capitals could take advantage of the flight to Moscow. The lists were formed through the public services web site, about 150 people were invited to the flight, but, according to the diplomat, several dozen Russians refused to fly for various reasons. The Egyptian airline has determined the cost of a ticket for this flight at $600. The flight was also used by residents of other Russian regions who were in emergency situations and must urgently get home. "They will be identified in an observatory in the suburbs and after compulsory quarantine will be able to get to other regions, including Dagestan, Stavropol, Crimea," Abakarov added.

After the pandemic began, Egypt announced the closure of foreign flights March 19, and thousands of Russian tourists were in limbo. Many managed to leave on their own. At the end of March, more than 2,000 Russians and citizens of the CIS countries were transported to Moscow by Belavia airlines with the assistance of the Russian authorities and the embassy for three days from the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. A flight from Cairo was expected in April, but it never took place.

The quarantine measures in Egypt have been extended until the end of May, the air service is still closed, with no certain plans to resume it. In Egypt, to date, more than 5,500 patients with COVID-19 have been identified, almost 400 people have died.