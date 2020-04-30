Mayor says Moscow has long way to go to win battle against coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow has a long way to go to emerge victorious in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, major challenges lie ahead, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Thursday.
"When I hear irresponsible statements that everything is fine here and that we will win within just a few days… <…> I believe we have covered a quarter of the path at the most. Major challenges lie ahead," he said.
The mayor also urged Muscovites to take care of themselves, their relatives and friends and comply with the lockdown rules. "If we see that the situation is improving, course, we will quickly take measures to ease self-isolation restrictions and open some industries that can work," he added.
To date, a total of 53,739 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow, with 5,135 patients having recovered from the virus. A total of 611 coronavirus patients have died.