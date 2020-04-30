Mayor says Moscow has long way to go to win battle against coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow has a long way to go to emerge victorious in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, major challenges lie ahead, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Thursday.

"When I hear irresponsible statements that everything is fine here and that we will win within just a few days… <…> I believe we have covered a quarter of the path at the most. Major challenges lie ahead," he said.