Envoy assures Russia doing its utmost to solve media problems

VIENNA, April 30. /TASS/. Respect for the rights of journalists is one of priorities for Russia, which is doing the best it can to resolve issues related to freedom of the press, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday at an online meeting of the organization’s Permanent Council in Vienna. His speech was dedicated to World Press Freedom Day, which will be celebrated on May 3.

"Respecting the rights of journalists, ensuring free access to information as well as supporting independent and pluralistic media have always been among Russia’s top priorities. There are problems related to freedom of the press and journalists’ safety in almost all [OSCE] participating states. We have them too. We are doing our utmost to solve them, including holding those responsible accountable," Lukashevich said.

In order to ensure the inevitability of punishment, Russia closely monitors such offenses, interacts with specialized international organizations, in particular, the OSCE representative on freedom of the media.

World Press Freedom Day was established by UN General Assembly in 1993.