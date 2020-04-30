Putin stresses importance of blood donations during COVID-19 pandemic

Putin noted that at some point in his life, he was shocked to hear that during the Siege of Leningrad, people still donated blood, which was then used to treat Russian soldiers. "I think that today, in our situation, this honorable activity is very much in demand," the president stated.

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 30. /TASS/. Blood donations are especially important during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed during a video conference with Russian volunteers on Thursday. He has expressed support for the call to continue donating blood even in the current difficult conditions.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 106,498 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 11,619 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,073 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.