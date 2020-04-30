WHO official castigates COVID-19 infected individuals who flout quarantine

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. If you are infected with the coronavirus, walking around the city is not an act of bravery but boorishness, World Health Organization Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said in an interview with TASS.

Vujnovic explained that it was impossible to know for sure if there was a person around who had been treated for cancer, or say a child who had been treated for leukemia or some other dangerous disease, or even a senior with other illnesses.

"It’s not an act of bravery to hang around other people if you are ill. It is just boorishness. I say so because if that happens, you put others in danger," she stressed.

"Protecting others from yourself is the most important thing. If people bear in mind that they need to take care of themselves and others, I think it will be easier to deal with the virus," the WHO official emphasized.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 106,498 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 11,619 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,073 fatalities nationwide.Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.