Several plateaus may be recorded during COVID-19 pandemic, says WHO envoy

"Any epidemic reaches a plateau," she noted, adding that the fight against the novel coronavirus is especially difficult due to the lack of immunity to the virus among the population. "So, unfortunately, it can happen that there will be more than one plateau, like a sine wave," she added.

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Several plateaus may be recorded during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Thursday during an online session with the United Russia parliamentary faction headed by Adalbi Shkhagoshev.

For his part, Shkhagoshev told TASS that Vujnovic had highlighted the role of the Russian Health Ministry "and the organization of government work on the whole" in avoiding a surge in deaths during the pandemic. "Now, the daily growth rate reaches 5-7%, while it used to be 20-25%. This means that we are reaching some kind of plateau. The curve is flattening," the Russian MP said.

He reminded that earlier, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) had published the measures of support for Russians during the pandemic on its website.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 106,498 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 11,619 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,073 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.