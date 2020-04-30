Coronavirus pandemic major challenge for psychologists, expert says

"There is a high demand for psychologists who help dealing with the consequences of stress we face in the self-isolation conditions. This includes problems, connected to disruption of our customary way of life; there is certain aggression registered around the world, increase in domestic violence and a number of other issues. This is a major challenge for psychologists. We have found ourselves in an ongoing experiment situation, but while you usually prepare an experiment yourself, this time it was posed for us by the time itself," Zinchenko said.

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has become a major challenge not only for the medics, but also for psychologists in all nations of the world, says Yuri Zinchenko, president of the Russian Academy of Education and president of the Russian Psychological Society.

According to the psychologist, it was a challenge at first to set up work in current conditions, because the traditional way - face to face - is impossible in the self-isolation conditions. Today, all kinds of means of communications are used to contact patients.

"I would also like to note an unprecedented involvement and sharing of information between psychological societies and associations from different countries. Our societies from about 40 nations stay in constant weekly, almost daily contact," Zinchenko said. "Russian Psychological Society’s research involve not only the European nations, but also representatives of Nepal, Indonesia. In Spain, we cooperate with over 10 research teams."

According to the latest statistics, over 3,200,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 228,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,000,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 106,498 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 11,619 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,073 fatalities nationwide.