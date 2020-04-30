Militants eliminated in Russia’s Yekaterinburg were Islamic State supporters

"According to the information available to the NAC operational headquarters, [the militants] were supporters of the IS international terror group and they plotted high-profile crimes of terrorist nature," NAC said.

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The three militants, eliminated in Yekaterinburg, were supporters of the IS terror group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) press service told TASS Thursday.

The counterterrorism operation took place in Yekaterinburg suburbs late Thursday. It began after the national security agencies were tipped off about the location of individuals involved in terrorist activities. The militants were blockaded in a private residence in Yekaterinburg’s Chkalovsky District. The residents of neighboring buildings were evacuated.

"After the bandits were offered to surrender, they opened fire, and were neutralized by the Federal Security Service (FSB) Special Forces. An improvised explosive device, firearms and ammo were discovered at the scene," the NAC said.

There were no casualties among civilians or law enforcement officers.