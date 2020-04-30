Russia delivers personal protective equipment to Algeria amid coronavirus

RABAT, April 30. /TASS/. A Russian cargo aircraft has delivered personal protective equipment to help Algeria tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Russian embassy to the country told TASS.

"Among the medical items delivered to Algeria are infrared thermometers, suits, medical masks and other goods, needed by the friendly nation of Algeria and its healthcare sector," the diplomat added.

"On Wednesday, a cargo aircraft delivered to Algeria Russia’s humanitarian aid of medical protective equipment, purchased by the Rosoboronexport arms exporter upon the Russian government’s instructions, in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic," an embassy spokesperson said.

He also thanked Algeria for its assistance in organizing the departure of Russian specialists working in the country in the absense of regular flights.

"Cooperation in fighting COVID-19 strengthens the humanitarian aspect of Russian-Algerian relations," he commented.

The Russian cargo was received by Algeria’s Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform Abderrahmane Benbouzid and Russian Ambassador Igor Belyaev at the air base of Boufarik, Blida (50-km south of Algiers), the Algeria Press Service reported.

The first case of the novel coronavirus infection in Algeria was registered on February 25. Since then, the number of cases in the country reached 3,649. Algeria has the biggest number of coronavirus-related deaths (437) among the African nations.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.