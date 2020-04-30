Police, Russian Guard to step up patrols during May holidays

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Police and Russian Guard officers will step up control over anti-coronavirus restrictions during the May holidays period in Moscow and the Moscow Region, a law enforcement official said.

"Police and Russian Guard will toughen control over violators of the self-isolation regime and social distancing during the May holidays in Moscow and the Moscow Region," the source said.

Special attention will be paid to forests, park zones, lake and river shores, where Russians traditionally go picnicking during the May holidays.

Until May 11, all residents of the Russian capital regardless of their age must not leave their places of residence, but for cases when they need emergency medical assistance or have to continue to work. People are also allowed to leave their homes to buy food, dispose garbage or walk a pet to a distance of 100 meters from the house. The system of digital passes to travel about Moscow and the Moscow region was introduced on April 15. The e-pass is a special code consisting of letters and digits. They are issued free of charge. Applications are received either online, or over the phone, or via an SMS.