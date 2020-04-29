No need to treat coronavirus infection without symptoms, says Russian Health Ministry

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. People that have the coronavirus infection without symptoms need no therapy, Russian Health Ministry’s commentary, published online Wednesday, says.

"If the coronavirus [disease] happens without symptoms, no therapy is needed. However, [a patient] must self-isolate and comply with the quarantine measures," the document says.

To date, a total of 99,399 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 10,286 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 972 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.