There is no telling when exactly pandemic in Russia will end — Kremlin

"We proceed from the clear understanding that naming the date when the epidemic will end is impossible," Peskov said. In this way he commented on a forecast by researchers at the Singapore University of Technology and Design that the coronavirus pandemic in Russia will end at the beginning of August. He advised all those interested to turn to the Singapore scientists for details.

Russian officials are concentrating on providing all the necessary means for fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic for regions that have reported a lack of medical equipment and individual protective means, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Wednesday. He noted that Russia had achieved significant results in this area.

"The whole world is facing a pandemic, and of course, no country can establish production of a sufficient amount of individual protective means, not even China," Peskov stated. He pointed out that countries are using their production potential and the opportunities for import. The Kremlin spokesman added that the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade is working 24/7 to expand production. "We have achieved significant progress [in expanding production], we cannot ignore that, the production rate of protection means and ventilators (artificial ventilation machines) have gone up several times in a few weeks," he stressed. "However, this is still not enough, which is why active import is underway." "All countries are faced with absolutely identical issues in this case," Peskov added.

"Unfortunately, there are some regions, some medical facilities, where this problem is especially pressing," the spokesman admitted. He assured that the Russian government is focusing its time and effort on such regions.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian government and the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to boost the production of artificial ventilation machines and individual protection means daily, establishing strict control over the production plans.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.