Moscow mayor embarks on setting up 10,000 extra hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

"A decision has been made on laying the groundwork to set up temporary hospitals with a capacity for 10,000 beds. The list of facilities will be specified after the issue is addressed. Their actual use will depend on how the coronavirus epidemic develops," the mayor noted.

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Temporary hospitals under construction at key healthcare facilities for treating coronavirus patients in Moscow will accommodate 10,000 beds, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his VKontakte page on Wednesday.

According to Sobyanin, the decisions on Moscow’s bed capacity are being made by taking into account the city’s hospitals and federal and private healthcare facilities. "We decided that it would be possible to admit recovering patients to temporary hospitals under construction at major clinical facilities," the mayor explained.

Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova earlier said that Moscow’s total bed capacity to treat coronavirus patients would be beefed up from 20,000 to 28,000 in the coming days.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,100,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 218,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 959,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 99,399 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 10,286 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 972 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.