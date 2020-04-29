Russian schoolchildren thank authorities for evacuating them from US

NEW YORK, April 29. /TASS/. Russian schoolchildren, who studied in the United States under educational programs, have expressed gratitude to Russian diplomats and the organizations of fellow countrymen for providing assistance in bringing them back home.

Three high school students told TASS before the flight that they had studied in the US for several months - Alyona in Nebraska, Dmitry in Iowa and Irina in Oklahoma. They were taken to New York’s JFK International Airport with the assistance of the Russian Youth of America organization.

The teenagers said they were looking forward to meeting with their relatives in Russia.

Aeroflot’s flight took off from JFK Airport for Moscow at nearly 19:36 local time (02:36 Moscow Time). It is scheduled to arrive at Sheremetyevo Airport at 11:40 Moscow Time.

According to the Russian Embassy in the US, Boeing 777-300 is carrying 257 passengers. Some 19 Russian schoolchildren are on this flight, President of the Russian Youth of America organization Igor Kochan said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on April 23 that the US was reluctant in helping Moscow find its school students who were stuck in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to her, about 80 Russian students have been staying in the US since last autumn and the Embassy only knows 42 names. Out of them, eight have returned to Russia, while 34 others were scattered across the US and sought to come back home as soon as possible.