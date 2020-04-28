Coronavirus lockdown measures in Moscow expended until May 11

According to the mayor, schoolchildren will have no classes in a period from May 1 through 11.

"However difficult it may be to take such a decision but today I signed a decree expending all the restrictions that are now in place in Moscow until May 11," he wrote on his blog. "Please stay at home during the May Day holidays."

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday he has signed a decree extending the coronavirus lockdown regime in the city until May 11.

The mayor also announced that jobless city dwellers will be paid an additional monthly allowance of 3,000 rubles (40.5 US dollars) per each minor child. "This money will be paid in addition to the federal unemployment benefit," Sobyanin noted.

As for children’s summer vacations, the mayor said that the city’s authorities have suspended work on the organization of summer camps for children until July 31.

He noted that about 17,000 Moscow residents diagnosed with the coronavirus infection are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals. "The number of Moscow residents diagnosed with the coronavirus infection and staying at hospitals has increased to 17,000. Hundreds are in intensive care wards and connected to lung ventilators. From thirty to forty die every day," he wrote.

"Every day I read appeals and requests to ease the lockdown regime. Believe me, I want to do it like all of you. But it would be an irresponsible and populist decision in this conditions, which will inevitably entail morbidity and mortality growth," he stressed.

He thanked the city dwellers "for understanding and patience" they are showing in this difficult period. "Today, people’s lives and health literally depend on each of us," he emphasized.

In his words, as soon as the morbidity rate slows down, the authorities will begin to ease the restrictions.

"But the lockdown regime should be strictly observed in the coming days. We rely on your support. We can cope with this situation only together," he added.

Apart from that, under the decree, beauty parlors, saunas, restaurants, cafes, canteens and other public catering outlets will stay close until May 11 but for those operating in the take-away and delivery formats. The ban on sports, entertainment and public events, as well as on mass gatherings will also stay in place until May 11. Believers are recommended to refrain from visiting churches.

The self-isolation regime in Moscow was imposed on March 29. People of all ages are to stay at home, but for cases when they need emergency medical assistance or have to continue to work. People are also allowed to leave their homes to buy food, dispose garbage or walk a pet to a distance of 100 meters from the house.

A system of digital passes for travels by private and public transport came into force in Moscow from April 15.