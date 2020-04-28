Putin urges proactive response to coronavirus

"We must act proactively, the way we have been doing it, and if necessary we must immediately take measures to increase the number of specialized hospital beds in the regions where the reserve that has been created may not be enough in the future," Putin stressed. He also urged readiness for any coronavirus scenario.

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 28./TASS/. Russia has been managing to act pre-emptively in its battle against coronavirus, and this is how it must act in the future, President Vladimir Putin told a session on the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Russian regions.

It is for the first time that the globe has faced the coronavirus epidemic, he noted. However, owing to the work of scientists and medics, we now know much more about this disease than we knew a short while ago. This means that there is a possibility to be more precise in forecasts, strategy and tactics of action. "Besides, our own experience as well as the experience of other countries in the battle against the epidemic show that decisions made yesterday, may prove insufficient already tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," the president warned.

He instructed the Ministry of Health to constantly monitor the situation across the country, in each region, and constantly update their plans given that the situation is changing practically on a daily basis.

To date, a total of 93,558 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,456 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 867 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.