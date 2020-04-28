Putin reproaches with egoism people neglecting coronavirus restrictions

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 28./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reproached with egoism those Russians who put their freedom from coronavirus restrictions above the safety of the others.
The freedom of one person depends entirely upon the freedom of others, he reiterated. "And in fight against the infection this formula is more than appropriate. And if some people prefer behaving differently, putting their personal, not restricted by anything freedom above the interests and the freedom or other people, they put their lives in jeopardy," Putin said.
"And in this case, freedom turns into irresponsibility, egoism and in a certain sense abuse of others," Putin said.
To date, a total of 93,558 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,456 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 867 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.