Putin reproaches with egoism people neglecting coronavirus restrictions

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 28./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reproached with egoism those Russians who put their freedom from coronavirus restrictions above the safety of the others.

The freedom of one person depends entirely upon the freedom of others, he reiterated. "And in fight against the infection this formula is more than appropriate. And if some people prefer behaving differently, putting their personal, not restricted by anything freedom above the interests and the freedom or other people, they put their lives in jeopardy," Putin said.