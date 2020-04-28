Each fifth tested medic in Moscow has immunity to coronavirus

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Each fifth medic in Moscow who have been tested for coronavirus antibodies has immunity to the infection, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"As of today, we have tested more than 3,200 people with the use of the domestic testing system. And the first results have demonstrated that 20% of them have immunity. It is acquired immunity," she said at a government meeting on the coronavirus situation in Russia.