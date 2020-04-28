Over 500 labs in Russia conduct tests for coronavirus, says sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. More than 500 laboratories in Russia conduct tests for the novel coronavirus, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.
"As of today, a wide network of laboratories has been established. Now there are 506 such laboratories," she said at a government meeting on the coronavirus situation in Russia.
According to Popova, hundreds of employees have been trained to make such tests. "They are granted safe working conditions and have all necessary means of protection," she stressed.
To date, a total of 93,558 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,456 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 867 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.