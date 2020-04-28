Hainan's Haikou announces discounts for tourists during May holidays

HAIKOU, April 28. /TASS/. The administrative center of Hainan, the city of Haikou, launches a number of promotions and discounts to draw tourists for the upcoming May holidays, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported, citing the local tourism agency.

Starting from May 1, the city's all main attractions will offer tourists a discount of up to 50% on entrance fees. The Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and the Botanical Garden, in particular, prepared over 600 entry tickets, which can be purchased for half of their usual price, the newspaper writes. Other city's attractions that are popular with Chinese and foreign tourists also offer various promotions and discounts.

Local authorities launched an electronic travel coupon program totaling 30 million yuan (about $ 4.2 million) for Haikou residents for the upcoming holidays. They provide a discount on some of the listed tourist sites if expenses exceed 100 yuan (about $14). Discounts await guests of the city also in large shopping centers and duty free shops. Hainan Airlines intends to lower ticket prices for passengers arriving at Haikou Airport.

In January, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the flow of tourists to the island decreased by 23% compared to the same period in 2019 and amounted to 5.03 million people. Tourism revenues decreased by 27.1%, to 6.5 billion yuan (about $ 917 million). The provincial government is currently taking various measures to restore the pandemic-affected tourism industry.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.