Another 200 Muscovites ready to become plasma donors

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. More than 200 Muscovites who have recovered from coronavirus are ready to become plasma donor for infected individuals. To date, 130 people have become such donors, Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova said on Tuesday.

"Doctors have noted that coronavirus patients recover faster after plasma transfusion. According to the clinical committee’s decision, the plasma transfusion [treatment] is used primarily for critically ill patients. About 130 people have become plasma donors, more than 200 potential donors are awaiting verification results," she said.

Those patients who have recovered are offered to become plasma donors, Rakova noted. The antibody plasma transfusion is considered to be one of the most effective methods of treating coronavirus in the absence of a vaccine. It is widely used abroad, including in the United States, Germany and China.

"We are grateful for the Muscovites who have responded. The donor hotline has received more than 2,500 calls by now. We hope that both the number of recoveries and the number of plasma donors will be growing," she added.

People aged from 18 to 55 years who have recovered from coronavirus and who have no chronic diseases can become blood plasma donors. In order to do so, they must test negative for HIV, and for hepatitis B and C.