Whelan investigated by Russian special services several years before his arrest — attorney

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. US citizen Paul Whelan, currently in custody in Russia on suspicion of espionage, was investigated by Russian special services several years before his arrest in late 2018, his attorney Vladimir Zherebenkov informed TASS on Monday after a court session on his case.

"Witness examination suggests that Whelan was first investigated by Russian special services several years before his arrest. Taking this into account, the criminal investigation of my client has the characteristics of a provocation," the attorney said.

He noted that during Monday session, the defense had submitted all its evidence. "The next session is set for May 13," Zherebenkov informed.

US citizen Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on December 28, 2018 in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. He was purportedly carrying a USB drive containing state secret information. A criminal investigation was launched against him on espionage charges carrying a punishment of up to 20 years behind bars.

Whelan denies all charges. His defense stresses that the case is fabricated, while Whelan’s activity in Russia was of a strictly humanitarian nature.