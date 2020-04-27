Russian healthcare watchdog issues country’s first biomedical cell product license

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian healthcare watchdog Roszdravnadzor has issued the country’s first license for production of biomedical cell products, press service of the Healthcare Ministry told reporters on Monday.

"Roszdravnadzor has issued the first manufacturing license for biomedical cell products. The recipient is one of Russian pharmaceutical companies," the Ministry said.

Biomedical cell products are widely used in regenerative medicine. They can be used in therapy of the locomotor system, for cornea recovery and in cancer and other diseases therapy, the Ministry added.