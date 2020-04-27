Hainan's major resort offers safe program for tourists during May holidays

HAIKOU, April 27. /TASS/. Hainan's biggest resort, the city of Sanya, has prepared a program to organize safe tourist trips for the May holidays amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in the world, the Sanya Daily newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, during the Labor Day (Day of International Solidarity of Workers) holidays which will last from May 1 to 5, the regional department for tourism, culture, television and radio broadcasting and sports, with the assistance of a number of relevant authorities, intends to ensure a safe vacation for tourists on local beaches and visiting cultural attractions, on trips to the rainforest.

“In order to do so, preparations were made to counteract the risks of the spread of the virus,” a representative of the department explained. “At the same time, we have toughened measures regulating the activities of companies [in the tourism and other industries].”

According to the official, due to the government's efforts, travelers can stay safe while visiting public places where high-quality disinfection is carried out and reliable control eliminating the risks of infection is ensured. As the official pointed out, the program's high efficiency to ensure the safety of tourists is carried out with the active assistance from travel agencies and hotels.

According to statistics, Hainan has not had coronavirus cases for a while. After the necessary tough quarantine measures, the local administration drafted a process of gradual steps for industrial and trading companies, the work of transport, public institutions and organizations. The island's parks are working, restaurants and libraries, tourist attractions are open for tourists as well. At the same time, taking into account the complex epidemiological situation in the world, the local authorities maintain enhanced control measures.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.9 million people have been infected with coronavirus in the world, more than 204,000 have died.