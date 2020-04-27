Putin cautions against downplaying other threats amid coronavirus pandemic

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 27./TASS/. The battle against the novel coronavirus is not the reason for relaxing attention to other threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a conference reviewing the situation with floods and wildfires in Russian regions on Monday.

"All efforts are currently first of all concentrated on the flight against the spread of the coronavirus infection, but we must not weaken our attention to other potential threats to the life and safety of the people," Putin stressed. The start of the spring-summer season "has objectively increased risks of seasonal natural calamities - fires and floods," the president stated. According to him, these risks are especially high "on the territory of the Far Eastern and Siberian federal districts". "The situation is already rather difficult in some of their areas," the president pointed out.