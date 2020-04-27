Another 349 patients recover from COVID-19 in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Another 349 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Moscow over the past 24 hours, which is a record-high daily parameter in the city, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova told the media.

"The number of recoveries is growing fast. Over the past day a total of 349 patients have recovered to take the overall number of recoveries to 3,524," Rakova said.

In each particular case treatment is prescribed by the doctor depending on the symptoms and gravity of the disease in accordance with Russian and international recommendations. Rakova warned against any attempts at self-treatment. The diagnosis is made on the basis of the molecular genetic test. Nasal and mouth and throat smears are taken and other tests the doctor may find appropriate are made.