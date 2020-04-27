Special flight with Russian tourists onboard arrives in Russia from India’s Goa

TASS, April 27. The Ural Airlines flight with Russian tourists who applied to leave the Indian state of Goa aboard has arrived in Russia’s city of Ufa, the airlines’ website and the Ufa airport arrival information show.

On Sunday, reporters in the Russian consulate general in Mumbai were told that a group of 162 Russians is leaving for Russia due to coronavirus developments. A part of the tourists will carry on further to the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

Special Russian flights to evacuate Russian tourists now operate on the ‘one country of departure - one city of arrival’ basis.