31 coronavirus-positive patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. More than 30 patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have died in Moscow during the day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Thirty-one coronavirus positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that all of them had concurrent diseases.

The overall number of coronavirus-associated fatalities in Moscow has reached 435.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2.9 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 204,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 80,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,767 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 747 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.