Russian governor says expects Putin will extend coronavirus lockdown until May 11

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to extend the coronavirus lockdown measures at least until May 11 when he meets with heads of Russian regions on April 28, Vologda region governor, Oleg Kuvshinnikov, said on Sunday.

"We expect a statement from the president on Tuesday," he said at a meeting of the regional anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that Putin would make new statements next week on the prospects of the coronavirus situation in the country.