Russian authorities working tightly to overcome crisis - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday he is convinced that the country’s authorities are working in a coordinated and calm manner to elaborate measures to overcome the crisis and the coronavirus pandemic consequences.

"The crisis and challenges linked with the pandemic are obviously unprecedented. Challenges emerge every day, every hour and they are to be regulated manually," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"It is impossible now to look as far ahead in the future as a year or two," he noted. "That is why special responsibility is needed to make decisions," he stressed, adding that the government is working hand in glove with the president and the presidential administration in these difficult conditions.