Russia could avoid coronavirus peak if measures fully observed - chief sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova has voiced hope that the country could avoid a peak in coronavirus infections provided that citizens fully comply with the restrictions during the upcoming May holidays.

"I hope very much and we are on this track that we won’t see any peak. A peak is an explosion and we don’t have any explosion here. This was one of the goals that we had set, and today we see that it is being fulfilled. If only we don’t fail during the holidays. Today this is a major risk. This would bring us back to the point which we have passed," Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, told Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 channel.

The chief sanitary doctor agrees with the opinion that Russians should stay at home during the May holidays. "I would only change the world "should" to "must." We must stay at home for ourselves and our near and dear," she stressed.

To date, a total of 80,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,767 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 747 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.