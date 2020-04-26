Coronavirus cases in Moscow nearing 42,500

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow has risen by 2,971 to 42,480, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

The number of cases in the Moscow Region has grown by 576 to 9,070, according to the crisis center.

Some 128 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow over the past day. Thirty-eight fatalities were recorded in Moscow and two in the Moscow Region.

To date, a total of 80,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,767 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 747 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.