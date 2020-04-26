Russia’s ambassador calls upon US to protect historic truth about WWII

WASHINGTON, April 26. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called upon the United States to engage in a joint effort to protect the historic truth about World War II and to counter attempts to distort facts about this period.

"Lovingly cherishing the memory of an immortal act of heroism by the greatest generation of victors is our common duty. We must work together to defend veterans’ honor, as well as historical truth, and to fight the increasing number of attempts to skew information pertaining to those years," the ambassador said in his introductory remarks for the special issue of Russia Beyond, commemorating 75 years since the Victory.

The head of the Russian diplomatic mission went on to say that "in what was a fateful period for all of humanity, the USSR and the United States fought the aggressor should to shoulder."

"In honor of this, commemorative ceremonies are being held across the US, with the participation of Russian diplomats and local communities in every corner of the country, at the Soviet pilots’ graves in Anchorage, the Navy statue in Seattle, the Allied pilot monument in Fairbanks, in Elizabeth-city on Project Zebra Day on January 11, the WWII memorial in Washington DC, on Remembrance Day and the Day of the Unknown Soldier," he continued.

"Every year on April 25, the historical day of the meeting of the Allies at the Elbe River in 1945, the Arlington Cemetery is visited by embassy delegates from CIS countries, together with US politicians and Soviet and American war veterans, to participate in a ceremonial wreath-laying at the ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ marker," the Russian diplomat said.

"We profoundly honor the memory of our allies - American, British and French," he said, adding that in 2020, "we will immortalize the memory of the Hero of the Soviet Union, French pilot Marcel Albert, who flew for the legendary Normandie-Niemen air regiment."

"After the war, he settled in America. A bronze bust by Russian sculptor Mikhail Serdyukov is being planned at the site of Mr. Albert’s final resting place in Chipley, Florida. Support for the project is being graciously provided by the French Embassy and the local Russian community," Antonov said.

The encounter between Soviet and US soldiers on the Elbe River in Germany took place 75 years ago, on April 25, 1945. On that day, Soviet forces, advancing from the east, and American troops, advancing from the West, cut through the Wehrmacht divisions and met near the German city of Torgau, some 85 miles from Berlin.