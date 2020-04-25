Moscow officials disprove reports of overrun hospitals for COVID-19 patients

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Reports of overrun Moscow hospitals for COVID-19 patients are false, the Moscow Department of Health informed on its website on Saturday.

"Claims that Moscow hospitals admitting coronavirus patients are overrun or that patients with other conditions cannot receive medical aid are false," the message informs.

As of today, 57 medical facilities in Moscow are admitting coronavirus patients, with a total of 16,000 hospital beds. In the near future, new hospitals will be reequipped to admit COVID-19 patients, with the total amount of hospital beds in the city reaching 20,000.

So far, this amount is enough, however, the situation is changing rapidly, Moscow officials informed.

Moscow has reported 2,612 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 39,509, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday. The growth rate has reached 7%, which is the lowest figure in over a month.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Russia has reached 74,588, while 681 people have died and 6,250 have recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.