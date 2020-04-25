Moscow documents nearly 40,000 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Moscow has reported 2,612 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 39,509, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday.

The Moscow Region has reported 605 cases of the disease in the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 8,494, the crisis center stated.

The growth rate in Moscow has reached 7%, which is the lowest figure in over a month.

The crisis center added that 312 patients had been discharged from Moscow hospitals in the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 3,047, and 27 people have recovered in the Moscow Region (with the total of 262). In the past 24 hours, 41 deaths from COVID-19 have been documented in the Russian capital (with the total death toll reaching 366), and three people have died from the virus in the Moscow Region (with the total of 69).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.