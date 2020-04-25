Over 3,000 patients recover from COVID-19 in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 312 patients have recovered from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Moscow, with the total amount of people who recovered from the disease reaching 3,047, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova informed on Saturday.

"The number of people recovered has been rapidly growing in recent days. In the past 24 hours, 312 people have recovered after receiving treatment for the coronavirus. In total, 3,047 people have recovered from the infection," Rakova added.

This is the record number of recovered patients in a day. The previous record was set on April 24 with 287 recovered patients.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.