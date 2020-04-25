Russian Emergency Control Ministry send 3,000 coronavirus protection gear sets to Serbia

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Emergency Control Ministry (EMERCOM) provided 3,000 protective gear sets to protect the firemen from the coronavirus, the Ministry told TASS Saturday.

"Just recently, Russian-Serbian humanitarian center handed over 3,000 gear sets to ensure safe operation of the Serbian firemen amid the coronavirus pandemic," the press service said.

The protective gear was requested by the Serbian Ministry of the interior.

A total of 7,483 coronavirus cases were registered in Serbia. The death toll has reached 144. A total of 54,887 people have so far been tested for the coronavirus in the country, 3,164 remain in the hospitals.

The Serbian authorities have closed the country’s borders, declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew. They also cancelled parliamentary elections, cut train and long-distance bus services. Belgrade asked Moscow for assistance in combating the coronavirus outbreak in late March. On April 3-4, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ aircraft brought a group of 87 servicemen to Serbia, which particularly included infectious disease experts, and delivered special medical equipment. Russian medical teams have disinfected a number of major medical facilities and provided medical assistance to dozens of people.