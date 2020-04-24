Ministry of Education recommends postponing children’s wellness campaign over the pandemic

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Education recommend Russian regions to postpone children’s summer wellness campaign to a later time in a bid to prevent the coronavirus infection, the Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov’s letter to the governors obtained by TASS reads.

According to the letter, all children’s summer camps and sanatoriums are shut down until June 1, 2020, over the coronavirus infection, in compliance with the order of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"The Ministry of Education recommends to analyze current agreements between the regions and the [children’s wellness and recreation] organizations and negotiate postponement of provision of services to a later time," the document reads.

The Ministry also recommends the regions to provide additional support to the recreational organizations amid the pandemic, the Ministry’s press service told TASS.

"In a bid to prevent reduction of number of children’s recreational organizations, the Ministry recommends to take support measures towards the organizations regardless of their legal forms, taking the federal support for the damaged industries into accord, and to develop additional support measures for children’s recreation and wellness industry," the press service said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide.