41 more coronavirus-positive patients died in Moscow over past day

OSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. As many as 41 coronavirus-positive patients have died in Moscow over the past day, with the overall number of fatalities reaching 366, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Forty-one coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow. The patients were aged from 34 to 92," it said.

"Most of the patients has concurrent diseases, including hypertonia, chronic pyelonephritis, cholecystitis, viral hepatitis, leucosis. Ten of the patients suffered from diabetes," it said, adding that the 34-year-old patients was diagnosed with double pneumonia with hemorrhagic component. He also suffered from diabetes.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.