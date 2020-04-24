Stable immunity to coronavirus may develop on the 14th day after first symptoms

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Some antibodies to the coronavirus infection begin to be produced by the human body on the 5th day after the first symptoms of the disease manifest themselves, and others on the 14th day, as follows from the Health Ministry’s recommendations concerning clinical manifestations of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in children and methods of treatment.

According to the recommendations issued on Friday "currently the tests for determining the antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 are not widely available in Russia’s territory."