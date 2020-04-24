Stable immunity to coronavirus may develop on the 14th day after first symptoms

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Some antibodies to the coronavirus infection begin to be produced by the human body on the 5th day after the first symptoms of the disease manifest themselves, and others on the 14th day, as follows from the Health Ministry’s recommendations concerning clinical manifestations of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in children and methods of treatment.
According to the recommendations issued on Friday "currently the tests for determining the antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 are not widely available in Russia’s territory."
"It has been established that IgM antibodies (the acute phase of the infection) emerge approximately five days after the first symptoms have been identified, and IgG (stable immunity to the infection), on the 14th day," the recommendations say.
To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.