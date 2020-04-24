About 50,000 Russians stranded abroad amid coronavirus pandemic

"About 50,000 Russians who have been unable to return home since late March 2020 due to the suspension of the air traffic between Russia and other countries are now staying abroad. All these citizens are waiting for special repatriation flights, which will deliver them to Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. About 50,000 Russians are currently stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic and are waiting for their return home, Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media reported on Friday.

Russia performed a total of 39 repatriation flights on April 7 - 23, including 18 to Moscow and St. Petersburg and the other 21 to other Russian regions, the statement says.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry earlier said that the number of Russians who wanted but could not return home stood at about 30,000 people as in the previous week.

Over the month (from March 20 to April 21), more than 170,000 Russian citizens were repatriated to Russia, the Transport Ministry and the Federal Air Transport Agency earlier reported.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 750,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 68,622 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 5,568 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 615 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.